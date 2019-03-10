stephen curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry's new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old Napa girl sell out in one day

EMBED <>More Videos

A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers are now on sale in celebration of International Women's Day.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers inspired by a 9-year-old Napa girl has sold out in just 1 day! The shoes went on sale Friday.

Back in November, Riley Morrison wrote Curry a letter asking why his sneakers weren't offered in the girls' section of the company's website. Curry promised he'd do something about it.

He and Riley met in Oakland on Thursday. He unveiled the "Curry 6 United We Win Colorway" in celebration of International Women's Day.

Stephen Curry and Riley Morrison pose for a photograph on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Stephen Curry and Riley Morrison pose for a photograph on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.



"It's a really special experience. I've never imagined that this would happen, really happy I wrote that letter and I'm really happy he wrote back to me," Riley said.

Riley helped design the shoe's sockliners with inspirational messages like "Be Fearless" and "Rock the Currys."

Proceeds from the shoe sales will fund an annual scholarship for female Bay Area students.

RELATED STORIES:

Warriors star follows through on gift of Curry 6 shoes for Napa girl

9-year-old Napa girl surprised by response from Warriors' Stephen Curry about Under Armour shoes

Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to 9-year-old fan in Napa who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsinternational womens daygolden state warriorsshoesbasketballstephen curryfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Steph Curry makes changes to Under Armour shoes after girl's letter
Dashcam video shows crash Steph Curry was involved in
Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in crash in Oakland
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, dies after being shot in the head
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Harley-Davidson announces line of bikes for kids
Funeral set for McHenry County deputy killed at Rockford hotel
What are Corundas?
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Man found shot to death behind Evanston home
Show More
Ice-skating season wraps up in Millennium Park
Chicago mayoral candidates participate in Rainbow PUSH coalition forum
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
NYC subway riders hold impromptu dance party after Robyn concert
Vets rescue crying dog from frozen pond in Lisle
More TOP STORIES News