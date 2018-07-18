SPORTS
espn

Stewart, Loyd lead Storm past Sky 101-83

CHICAGO -- Breanna Stewart scored 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd had 20 points, 10 boards and eight assists, and the league-leading Seattle Storm beat the Chicago Sky 101-83 on Wednesday.

Seattle topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season, setting a franchise single-season record.

Alysha Clark chipped in with 14 points for Seattle (17-6), which has won nine of its past 11 games. Stewart was 10 of 16 from the field with four 3-pointers and Clark added three 3-pointers as the Storm went 11 of 27 from distance. Sue Bird had a season-high 11 assists.

The Storm had five blocks and eight 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 54-37 advantage.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (7-16) with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Stefanie Dolson, rookie Diamond DeShields and Kahleah Copper each scored 14 points. Chicago has lost four games in a row -- all by double digits.
