SPORTS
espn

Sun dominate glass, beat Sky 82-75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Courtney Williams scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 82-75 on Sunday.

Chiney Ogwumike had 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Sun (18-13). Connecticut had 21 offensive rebounds and a 51-33 edge on the glass overall.

The Sun scored the last 14 points of the third quarter to pull away to a 62-46 lead. The Sky closed to 64-60 with a 14-2 run to start the fourth, but Connecticut extended it to 77-64 and led by at least seven the rest of the way.

Alyssa Thomas scored 14 points, and Jasmine Thomas had 11 for Connecticut.

Stefanie Dolson had 20 points, and Kahleah Copper scored 16 for the Sky (11-19). Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Related Topics:
sportsespnchicago skywnbaconnecticut sun
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Red-hot Scherzer, Nationals try for series win vs. Cubs
Can Cole Hamels be the stopper the Cubs need in their rotation?
Bradley Wright-Phillips sends New York Red Bulls past the Chicago Fire
Cubs' Jon Lester laments being in 'rut' after latest shaky outing
More Sports
Top Stories
Family of a man who stole and crashed a plane is 'stunned and heartbroken'
WATCH LIVE: Counterprotesters gather in D.C. as white nationalists rally near White House
Woman dead after shooting at Skokie hotel
Man charged with armed robbery in parking lot of Orland Park movie theater
Man, 47, shot during carjacking in Uptown
Decomposing body found in column of California supermarket
Kellyanne Conway: 'None of us would be there' if Trump were racist
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Show More
California fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
Heather Heyer's mom tells crowds in Charlottesville 'it's not all about Heather...it never was'
Public visitation for Stan Mikita to be held at United Center Sunday
Boy, 1, found dead in Gage Park
Woman shot at Englewood block party
More News