Did anyone fast-forward through the football game just to see the commercials?At $5 million a pop, the best of the best commercials air during Super Bowl 2019. Overall reviews of Sunday night's spots are good!Professor Derek Rucker from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University's business school, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about this year's ads.The best? Microsoft, Bud Light and Amazon. The worst? Burger King.