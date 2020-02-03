Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs, 49ers tie 10-10

MIAMI -- 8 p.m.It's halftime at Super Bowl 54, with San Francisco and Kansas City tied 10-10.The 49ers have outgained the Chiefs 177-155 and seemed poised to take the lead when Jimmy Garoppolo connected with tight end George Kittle on a 42-yard play that would have gotten San Francisco inside the Kansas City 15 with 6 seconds left.But Kittle was called for offensive pass interference to nullify the big play, the 49ers took a knee on the ensuing snap to run out the clock, and off to halftime they went.This is the first time the Super Bowl was tied at the half since 2015, when Seattle and New England went into the break knotted at 14.Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 12 for 18 passing for 104 yards. Garoppolo is 9 for 11 for 89 yards and the game's lone passing touchdown.___7:45 p.m.Tom Brady ran a Super Bowl trick play without putting on a uniform.The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March, and he gave New England a fright in a commercial during the first half of Sunday's game."They say all good things must come to an end, that the best just know when to walk away," Brady said in the ad, walking through an empty football stadium and hinting at a possible retirement.Brady says he has a major announcement, the music cuts out - and then he reveals he's reading a script for Hulu."Me," Brady adds, "I'm not going anywhere."Brady attended Sunday's Super Bowl and appeared on the field along with Patriots coach Bill Belichick and former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Adam Vinatieri.7:40 p.m.Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Kyle Juszczyk on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 left in the first half, and Super Bowl 54 between San Francisco and Kansas City is tied at 10-10.Garoppolo is now 8 for 10 for 69 yards and a score. He had been picked off on San Francisco's preceding drive, which strangely means good things are going to happen: He's now 39 for 42 for 461 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season in the drive immediately following an interception.___7:30 p.m.Another fourth-and-1 call by Chiefs coach Andy Reid has paid off.Harrison Butker's 31-yard field goal with 9:32 left in the first half was good, and Kansas City has pushed its lead over San Francisco to 10-3.Damien Williams got three yards on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 19 to keep the drive going.___7:20 p.m.A woman has apparently tried to get onto the field at Super Bowl 54.Security personnel stopped the woman's bid during the first quarter. An Associated Press photographer captured images of the woman being tackled by security before she made it onto the playing surface.It was not immediately clear if the woman would be facing charges.___7:10 p.m.The Chiefs took a risk and wound up with a touchdown.After Damien Williams got four yards on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 5, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran it in for the game's first TD with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter as Kansas City took a 7-3 lead over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.The 49ers were stuffed on first and goal, and then Mahomes went to his right before finding a crease and getting into the end zone.49ers safety Jimmie Ward was shaken up on a third-down play where Mahomes scrambled near the right sideline and came close to picking up a first down. Ward came in at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes' hands and it caromed out of bounds, but he remained down for about a minute after making the big hit.___6:55 p.m.The 49ers have struck first in Super Bowl 54.Robbie Gould kicked a 38-yard field goal with 7:57 left in the opening quarter, and San Francisco has taken a quick 3-0 lead over Kansas City.The Chiefs have now given up the first score in all three of their playoff games this season.Kansas City took the game's opening kickoff and went three-and-out, with Patrick Mahomes throwing a pair of incompletions. The 49ers avoided disaster when returner Richie James Jr. muffed the Chiefs' ensuing punt but recovered.The 49ers coolly went 58 yards in 10 plays, the big blow being a 32-yard run by Deebo Samuel.___6:35 p.m.It's time for football, and Demi Lovato got the Super Bowl off to a perfect start.Lovato's voice was flawless for "The Star-Spangled Banner," during which U.S. soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children's Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing "God Bless America."Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson handled the pregame introductions, with the 49ers coming out first and then the Chiefs -- with their fans making the "tomahawk chop" gesture typically seen once every two years at Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Hurricanes play host to Florida State.Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the honors presented by the NFL on Saturday night.The 49ers won the coin toss by calling "tails," which might be a good omen for the Chiefs. The last five Super Bowl winners all lost the pregame coin flip.___5:55 p.m.On football's biggest day, they took time to remember a basketball legend.The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warmups before the Super Bowl and lined up at their respective 24-yard lines -- a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.Bryant wore No. 24 in his final 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.San Francisco's Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey and appeared on Fox's pregame show to read a poem called "Dear Football." It largely copied "Dear Basketball," the poem Bryant wrote in 2015 to announce that he was playing his final season.Sherman ended his poem with "We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Love always, Richard."___5:40 p.m.The Chiefs and 49ers both started the season in Florida, and now ended the season in Florida.Kansas City opened with a Week 1 win at Jacksonville. San Francisco's run to the Super Bowl started with a Week 1 win at Tampa Bay.The Chiefs are headed back to Florida twice next season, with games at both Miami and Tampa Bay. The 49ers have three very long cross-country trips on next season's schedule - at the New York Giants, the New York Jets and the New England Patriots - but no return appearances in Florida set for 2020.Dates of the 2020 games won't be known for a few more months.