SUPER BOWL 53

Super Bowl 2019 ads sneak peek: Budweiser Clydesdales are back as Cardi B, Steve Carell promote Pepsi

ABC News has a sneak peek at this year's Super Bowl commercials, including the return of some Budweiser ad icons. (Budweiser/YouTube|Pepsi via ABC News)

Now that we know who's playing in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, it's time to find out who the major players will be in the night's unofficial competition: the commercials.

Here's a sneak peek at the ads that we know about so far.

Budweiser


The beloved Budweiser Clydesdales weren't in the beer company's 2018 Super Bowl ad, but they're back this year! This 2019 ad, which also features mascot April the dalmatian and a Bob Dylan classic, focuses on the company's commitment to wind power.

Pepsi



There are two things we know about Pepsi's ad: It's set in a diner, and it's bringing in the star power. Cardi B is said to make an appearance; in a clip acquired by ABC News, Steve Carell laughs at the script; and in a teaser posted on YouTube, Lil' John pours out his catchphrase.

Bumble

The dating/networking app, which is known for promoting messages of women's empowerment, will have its first-ever Super Bowl ad. AdWeek told ABC News that Serena Williams will star.

M&M's



M&M's seem to be after the laughs with their new commercial. In a teaser, Christina Applegate can be seen using some choice words as she's locked out of a car.
