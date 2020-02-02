Super Bowl 2020

Here's some Super Bowl LIV players connected to Chicago-area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

ABC7 looked at players on both teams who have Chicago-area ties.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo went to Rolling Meadows High School before playing college football at Eastern Illinois University.

Blocking for Garoppolo is 49ers offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, who went to Lane Tech College Prep High School in the city's North Center neighborhood.

In addition, 49ers running back Tevin Coleman went to Oak Forest High School.

On the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie lineman Nick Allegretti attended Lincoln-Way East High School in southwest suburban Frankfort.

Miami is no longer under any severe weather threats and temperatures will linger around 63 for kickoff, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

High will be about 68 during the day, according to the National Weather Service. And the next chance of showers won't be until midweek again, it said.

"Sunday night and Monday morning wind chill readings are expected to range from the upper 30s to the 40s across much of South Florida, with readings near 50 degrees over the east coast metro areas," the weather service said.

The Miami Fire Department canceled a Friday concert featuring Harry Styles, Lizzo and Mark Ronson as strong thunderstorms moved through.

Styles apologized to his fans on Twitter, writing "I was told there's a severe storm on the way."

"The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances," the singer wrote. Please stay safe. I'm so disappointed, and I'm sorry."

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
