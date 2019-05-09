CHICAGO (WLS) -- The newly renovated Wrigley Field suites offer fans a luxury experience from the moment they arrive at the ballpark.
To begin with, those ticketholders now have their own entrance. Then it's on to private seating that reminded Cubs fan and suite first-timer Matthew Yapchaian of his own living room.
"It's effortless, I'm at home," remarked Yapchaian.
He was happy to have quick access to food, beverage, bathroom and power outlets; all that in addition to a great view of the Friendly Confines.
"You can see the footprints of the grounds crew," he added.
Marquee Sports & Entertainment Vice President Andy Blackburn said a flow from suite to ballgame was essential in planning this facelift.
"The star of the show is Wrigley Field," Blackburn said.
He said part of accomplishing this focus was to create pull-away windows/doors that turn the suites into open-air spaces during summer.
There were changes made this off-season to the Executive Club as well, where Dan Markwalder became a member this year.
"You want to have that experience that really only Wrigely Field can give you as you a die-hard Cub fan, but you want those amenities, right," said the season ticket holder, who thinks these luxury offerings strike a good balance between tradition and high-end entertainment.
You can get a taste of this suite experience for free if you're lucky enough to win the Cubs' "suite sweepstakes." The chosen fan will get 15 suite tickets including food and nonalcoholic beverages for a game this season.
Otherwise, you can rent a suite; single game packages for the 15-person suites start at $4,900 according to the Cubs.
SWEET: Wrigley Field suites get facelift
WRIGLEY FIELD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News