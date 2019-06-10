Taft High School basketball players write to Howard Moore during recovery after crash that killed wife, daughter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Howard Moore, University of Wisconsin assistant basketball coach, former University of Illinois - Chicago coach and Taft High School alum, is recovering after a car crash in Michigan that killed his wife and young daughter.Moore and his famiy were struck by a wrong-way driver near Ann Arbor about two weeks ago. Moore and his son were injured, and another woman was killed at the scene. Police have not said why the driver was going the wrong way.The tragedy hit hard with the basketball team at Taft High School in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood.Moore is one of the Eagles' most decorated alums, a fact that first-year head coach Jason Tucker."My heart sunk. It was really devastating to hear," Tucker said.Tucker wanted to do something to show Moore that his high school team cares and is there for him. So he had his players writer letters to a hurting member of their family.