SPORTS

Sophia Floersch, 17, survives airborne crash in Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix

EMBED </>More Videos

German driver Sophia Floersch crashed her car on the 4th lap of the 2018 FIA F3 World Cup at Macau.

MACAU --
Teenage driver Sophia Floersch will undergo surgery for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 17-year-old German tweeted: "Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorrow (Monday) morning ... Update soon."

Floersch has a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team, the Netherlands-based Van Amersfoort Racing.

"The whole world saw what happened and we can only thank God that @SophiaFloersch escaped with relatively light injuries," Van Amersfoort Racing tweeted. "Our thoughts go also to the other people involved and we wish them a speedy recovery."

Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four. Floersch's car then went through a catch fence, hit a structure on the perimeter and dropped to the ground with safety officials immediately on the scene.

The incident prompted an immediate red flag and a delay of more than an hour before the race was restarted.

In a statement posted on social media, motor sport's governing body FIA said "the driver (Floersch) is conscious and has subsequently been taken to hospital for further evaluation." It added that Tsuboi and "two members of the media and one marshal were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation."

Media reports said Tsuboi has lumbar pain.

Macau is a former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscar crashu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Condoleezza Rice downplays report that Cleveland Browns want to interview her as coach
No. 23 Army gets first AP ranking since 1996, while top 6 unchanged
Notre Dame's comparisons and five more implications from Saturday
No. 3 Notre Dame slams Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium
More Sports
Top Stories
Body found in car by Lyons police ID'd as missing man
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Condoleezza Rice downplays report that Cleveland Browns want to interview her as coach
Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old arrested in Alabama
Thanksgiving travel guide for drivers
Man gets light sentence for raping woman as she overdosed
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends, but cold still
Show More
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
'MAGA' building blocks encourage kids to 'Build the Wall'
Lamborghini stolen from Villa Park found outside River North bar
Bedazzled pigeon found, search for owner underway
More News