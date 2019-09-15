California teen returns to football after leg amputation

OAKHURST, Calif. -- A California high school sophomore is back on the football field after an injury kept him off for two years.
He hasn't lost his love for the sport that cost him part of his leg.
"Always put a smile on your face. There's always a bright side, you always gotta chase the bright side," P.J. Kuzmitski told KGPE-TV.
An injury at football practice in 2017 resulted in the amputation of part of his leg.
"If there's any chance of me getting back into the sport I'm going to try and do it," Kuzmitski said.
That dedication brought him back to the field, and he even scored a touchdown during his first game.
"I'm pretty sure a lot of those kids thought for a while, 'We're probably never going to play with PJ again.' And for him to come back like this and play is just, it's an inspiration," said Kuzmitski's coach Chance Sigala.
Kuzmitski said football is what he loves most in life.
"It's the thing I get most enjoyment out of. It's what really drives my life in general, and I couldn't stand being able to really sit out and just be able to watch that," he said.
For Kuzmitski's mother Susie Kessler, the return to football comes with mixed emotions.
"You don't sign these waivers expecting for your child to lose a limb," Kessler said.
But Kessler said her son is handling the return "so incredibly well."
"He doesn't think of it as a handicap," she said. "He thinks of it as being normal."
Kuzmitski said he's adjusting to his new normal, and looking forward to getting a new athletic prosthetic.
"Don't ever stop doing what you love. That's the only thing that's going to get you through it," he said.
