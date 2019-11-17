Sports

Suburban teen undergoing chemotherapy enjoys experience of lifetime with Chicago Bears

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A southwest suburban teen is getting the experience of a lifetime as a VIP of the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Connor Wilson, who was diagnosed with lymphoma, is now in his third round of chemotherapy treatment.

The 15-year-old Bears fan from Homer Glen was invited to fly with the team to Los Angeles to watch them play against the Rams on Sunday.

Connor's trip was sponsored by the Chicago Bears, Advocate Children's Hospital and United Airlines. His parents and his twin sister are joining him.

"It meant a lot because I love the Bears so much, and it's just crazy to be able to go out to LA with them," Connor said.

Before their flight, Connor and his family met several Bears players.
