Sports

Texans Lonnie Johnson Jr. offers to pay for funeral of Gary high school football player

GARY, Indiana -- Texans rookie Lonnie Johnson Jr. has offered to pay for the funeral expenses of a 14-year-old boy who drowned last week in Gary, Indiana.

Johnson grew up in Gary and heard about the tragic death via social media.

Curtis Walton, Jr. 14, was a freshman and football player at Calumet New Tech High School in unincorporated Gary.

RELATED: Teammates remember teen football player who drowned in NW Indiana high school pool

On Wednesday, September 11, his coach allowed players into the school pool to cool off.

He was pulled from pool by his fellow classmates and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died the next morning.

Johnson was able to reach out to the family and speak to them. In an incredible act of kindness, he offered to pay for the funeral expenses.

"It's an experience I wouldn't wish on any parent," said Curtis Walton, the teen's father. "But I'm also thankful, first of all to God that He allowed us to parent him."

"It's an experience I wouldn't wish on any parent," said Curtis Walton, the teen's father. "But I'm also thankful, first of all to God that He allowed us to parent him."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianagarytexasdrowninghigh schoolhouston texanshigh school footballdead body
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted for shooting Chicago police officer in custody
Schaumburg mall to reopen after SUV crash, 1 in custody
Officials release facial reconstruction of teen found dead in Gary alley
2 officers injured after being dragged by vehicle
Wheaton police investigate reported attempted child abduction
Sept. 21 is 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day' in Los Angeles
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
Show More
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
Person wanted for sexual assault in bathroom: police
Alleged rapist gives woman 3 choices: death, rape or sex with son
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
More TOP STORIES News