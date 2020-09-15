The Score's Dan McNeil fired over 'degrading' tweet about ESPN's Maria Taylor

McNeil, who has previously worked for ESPN radio, tweeted a disparaging comment about sideline reporter Maria Taylor and her choice of wardrobe for the Giants and Steelers game.
It was Taylor's first time covering an NFL game.
Taylor fired back tweeting: "Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me, please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I'll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!
Entercom Chicago owns The Score. Regional President Rachel Williamson announced the firing with this internal memo to staff.
"For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility in how we chose to use our voices. Last night's tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable.
We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan's words, especially Maria. "