EMBED >More News Videos Trump to award Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom.

JUPITER, Florida -- Tiger Woods and his girlfriend are being sued over a deadly crash involving one of his employees.The lawsuit was filed by the parents of a 24-year-old bartender, who was drunk when he died in a crash in December.Nicholas Immesberger's family says he was overserved at "The Woods" restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman is also listed in the lawsuit as the general manager of business.The family claims Woods and the restaurant should have prevented Immesberger from driving home.