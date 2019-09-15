2019 Blackhawks Training Camp festival happening Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hockey fans, here's your chance to mingle with former Blackhawks players and fans from all over the city.
Update on Sunday's event from the Blackhawks organization:
Due to weather, the outdoor street festival portion of today's Blackhawks Training Camp Festival will be moved indoors. Most activities will now take place inside the United Center Atrium and along the arena concourse. Because of this change, a ticket will be required for the full event leading into the scrimmage at 11 a.m.
-------
The Blackhawks will celebrate the return of hockey Sunday with their free outdoor street festival.
The 2019 Blackhawks Training Camp festival will feature live music, entertainment, and appearances from former team stars.
The first 10,000 fans will receive a Patrick Kane bobblehead.
The outside festival starts at 8 a.m. in Lot C of the United Center.
Fans can also purchase tickets to go inside of the arena and watch a Blackhawks training camp scrimmage at 11 a.m.
For more information visit their website.
