Todd Martin Youth Leadership holds its 6th Annual Tennis Extravaganza

Former #4 pro tennis player Todd Martin is in Chicago for the weekend to raise funds for a non-profit organization he founded over 25 years ago, Todd Martin Youth Leadership. TMYL exists to prepare young people, especially those from under-resourced families and communities, for success.

For more information, visit www.tmyl.org/

Name of event: TMYL 6th Annual Tennis Extravaganza
Date: Saturday, April 27th, 2019
1:00-2:30pm: Cardio Tennis -- $50

3:00-4:00pm: Junior/Parent Roundtable Discussion with Todd Martin - free, donations accepted

4:00-5:00pm: Junior Clinic -- $100

5:00-6:00pm: Exhibition Match featuring Todd Martin -- free

6:30-7:30pm: Cocktail Hour & Silent Auction -- $150 (includes dinner)

7:30-9:30pm: Dinner, Live Auction, & Program

Address: 2444 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
