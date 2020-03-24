Coronavirus

Coronavirus news: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021

Global sports officials are working on 'scenario planning' for the Olympic games, currently still set for July 24 - August 9.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO -- The Tokyo Olympics are officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee.

IOC President Thomas Bach agreed "100%" to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

Abe said after his telephone talks with Bach that he requested a postponement "taking into consideration the current circumstances" and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform at their best and crowds can be safe and secure.
He added that he hoped to reschedule the Olympics as a proof of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.
