tom brady

Tom Brady cited for working out in Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. -- Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won't get you anything when you're caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol. The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.

"He's been sighted," Castor said.

The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles - until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the
curve."



Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he's renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worldtom bradytampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
From Tom Brady to Nick Foles: How the NFL's new starting quarterbacks stack up
Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay
Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, likely to sign with Bucs
Meet the 2020 offseason NFL quarterback market: Early predictions on 16 players
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot launches cloth face mask drive
COVID-19 has not peaked in Illinois as cases top 31K, Pritzker says
Matteson man billed nearly $2K after being tested for COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Funeral to be held for CPD Sergeant Clifford Martin, who died from COVID-19
Congressman works to solve IRS stimulus check problems
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 31,508 COVID-19 cases
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
How COVID-19 is impacting Illinois long-term care facilities
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Tuesday
2 more Cook County Jail detainees die after testing positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News