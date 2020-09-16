Sports

South Side-based travel baseball team is uniting youth across Chicago for fall season

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coby Kamish was on the opposing team last Sunday when he and his family were impressed by the strong community and quality of play at The Show - one of the premier travel baseball teams from Chicago's South Side.

"I started talking to some of the parents and started hearing about all the wonderful things about this program, and started hearing that it was a major, major baseball institution here on the South Side," said David Kamish, Coby's father.


So right after the game, which the Show won, David requested a tryout for his son.

"It was kind of shocking to me, but I had open arms," said Daccarius Chapman, The Show's under-16 coach.

Coby impressed during his tryout, which Chapman called "brief and unorthodox." And he joined the team two days later.


"I'd never heard that before, that a parent would ask for a tryout right after the game," said Ernest Radcliffe, The Show's manager and founder. "But I understand that (Coby) has a very electric fastball."

Coby, who is Jewish and lives in West Rogers Park, became the team's first white player. But the coaches said none of that matters on the field.

"Black race, white race, Jewish, all races, can play together," Radcliffe said. "Baseball is just a positive vehicle for that."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagosouth shorespotoncommunity journalistbaseballhigh school sportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hinsdale South football player tests positive for COVID-19
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
Lakeview armed robbery suspects captured on new surveillance video
Pritzker warns of budget cuts, IL reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
Fatal shooting in Rogers Park CTA station
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer, PM showers Wednesday
Show More
Mexican toilet paper popping up in US stores amid COVID-19 shortages
Pritzker firm that Illinois high school contact sports will not start in fall
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 2 years of marriage
The Score's Dan McNeil fired over tweet about ESPN reporter
Boy, 5, seriously injured by gunshot in Lawndale
More TOP STORIES News