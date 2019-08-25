Sports

Chicago Triathlon swim portion canceled due to hazardous water conditions, athletes to compete in 'duathlon'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Approximately, 10,000 athletes are schedule compete Sunday in the 37th annual Chicago triathlon.

Unfortunately, the athletes won't get the chance to cool off in the water as the swim portion of the race has been officially been canceled due to unfavorable swim conditions on Lake Michigan, event officials said.

According the Chicago Triathlon's Facebook page, all participants will now compete in what is called a Duathlon (run-bike-run) option, beginning from the swim start area on the lakefront path.



Event organizers released the following statement:

"Athletes should report to the same Swim Start area to queue in their original wave assignment groupings. The International distance participants will begin at 6:15 AM. Sprint distance participants will begin at 8:20 AM.

Waves of runners will be released in time trial format from the original Swim Start area, proceeding north to cover the 0.75 miles and into Transition. Athletes will then complete their respective Sprint and International distance Bike and Run Courses.

There is no need to bring swim equipment to the lakefront. Athletes should plan to wear running shoes (the swim carpet has been removed) to complete the first run portion and wear their timing chips for the duration of the event."

Hazardous water conditions on Lake Michigan affected a portion of the triathlon on Saturday when the swim portion for kids was also canceled.

RELATED| Boy, 14, with no arms finishes Chicago triathlon in under an hour

The National Weather Service issued a rip current warning for Lake Michigan until Saturday afternoon, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return to the water.

Coast Guard and Waukegan Fire crews were called to rescue 15 people from the lake early Sunday morning after a jet ski and a boat capsized on the water.

Officials said they have made arrangements to continue the race as planned, with the first running portion scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m.

For a full schedule of Sunday's race, visit the Chicago Triathlon's website.

For race updates, see the event's Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoloopcompetitiontriathlonathletesswimming
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man missing in Lincoln Park lagoon after trying to save dog, fire officials say
14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Dangerous conditions in Lake Michigan keep triathletes on solid ground
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Sunday
Chicago police team up with MADD to curb drunk driving
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retires from NFL
Florida golfer unfazed as alligator strolls by course
Show More
Boy, 14, with no arms takes on triathlon
Parents accused of assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue victims from rollover crash on Bishop Ford
West Loop supper club puts spin on traditional dishes
Flower shop manager struck by stray bullet
More TOP STORIES News