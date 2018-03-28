Triton College celebrates first men's basketball national title

The Triton College Trojans celebrated winning the Division II title Wednesday afternoon at the River Grove campus.It's the school's first title in their 50-year history.Coach Steve Christiansen and players Martrell Barnes and MVP Deonta Terrell spoke about their championship journey."It was very important to us because it's our first one. We made history with it, so it's just a very special moment for us," Terrell said."I never really thought it was slipping away, I thought we was mentally tough, I thought we was mentally strong enough to achieve what we're trying to do," Barnes said."It's a dream come true. Triton's such a special place and I'm just happy all these people are able to be here and share it with us," Christiansen said.Triton finished the season with a 33-4 record.