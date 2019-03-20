United Center getting new scoreboard for next season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of the Bulls and Blackhawks will have something new to cheer about next season at the United Center.The arena will be getting a brand-new center-hung scoreboard for the start of the 2019-2020 season.The scoreboard will feature 8,600 square feet of 4mm pixel pitch displays, which will make it the largest center-hung screen display with the highest resolution for all arenas hosting both NBA and NHL teams.The new scoreboard will have almost four times the LED screen displays then the current scoreboard and will have a first-of-its-kind continuous inner ring display."This new scoreboard allows us the opportunity to take the in-game experience to the next level," said Sergio Lozano, Senior Director, Scoreboard Operations, United Center. "Fans will be blown away by the remarkable scale and unique capabilities leading to a truly captivating in-game experience."The United Center will also be getting a new customized, production-level sound system.