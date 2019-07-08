US falls 1-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

FRESNO, Calif. -- The United States men's national team fell 1-0 to Mexico in the Gold Cup final.Although the game was played at Soldier Field in Chicago, commentators said it was a decidedly "pro-Mexican" crowd.After a scoreless first half, Mexico's Jonathan dos Santos opened the scoring. His goal hit the underside of the crossbar and went in to give Mexico a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute.The US had plenty of chances after the Mexican goal with 7 total corner kicks but couldn't break through.It was the sixth time the two sides met in the Gold Cup final and Mexico improved to 5-1 in the series all time.Earlier in the day the US women's national team won their 4th World Cup beating the Netherlands 2-0.