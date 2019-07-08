Sports

US falls 1-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic, right, controls the ball against Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final July 7, 2019. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

FRESNO, Calif. -- The United States men's national team fell 1-0 to Mexico in the Gold Cup final.

Although the game was played at Soldier Field in Chicago, commentators said it was a decidedly "pro-Mexican" crowd.

After a scoreless first half, Mexico's Jonathan dos Santos opened the scoring. His goal hit the underside of the crossbar and went in to give Mexico a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute.

The US had plenty of chances after the Mexican goal with 7 total corner kicks but couldn't break through.

It was the sixth time the two sides met in the Gold Cup final and Mexico improved to 5-1 in the series all time.

Earlier in the day the US women's national team won their 4th World Cup beating the Netherlands 2-0.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
68 shot, 5 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence across Chicago
LOOP ATTACK: Pregnant woman, man stabbed in altercation
Dangerous lake conditions hamper search for missing Indiana teen
Man accused of killing son over cheesecake appears in court
Driver in fatal Lawndale hit-and-run crash charged
US women's national team parade to be held in NYC Wednesday
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
Show More
'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops first look at live-action remake
BEFORE AND AFTER: Ground splits open after Ridgecrest earthquake
VIDEO: Mariah Carey hits high note to win 'bottle cap challenge'
2 NW Side spots cool Chicagoans with classic, exotic takes on creamy treats
Rapinoe fuses politics, pay and tech with World Cup win
More TOP STORIES News