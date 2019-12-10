Sports

US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year'

U.S. national team star Megan Rapinoe has been named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Rapinoe, FIFA Player of the Year and a two-time World Cup winner, including this year's tournament in France, was selected for dominating "the world's game, on the world's stage, under attack by a world leader."

SEE ALSO | 7 of this year's World Cup champions have ties to North Carolina

The magazine says Rapinoe is just the fourth woman in the award's 66-year history to win the honor unaccompanied, calling it "a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases."

Her pose, arms outstretched, chin up, head tilted back slightly after scoring the World Cup-winning goal against the Netherlands, represents one of the signature sports images of 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman robbed after man attempts to pull her into alley near UIC campus: police
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
'We must act;' Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges
Funeral to be held for teacher killed in Orland Park hit-and-run crash
Customers robbed at at least 3 Starbucks Monday, Chicago police say
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
Metra train strikes, kills pedestrian in Arlington Heights
Show More
News Fix: Women snubbed from major categories at Golden Globes
2 men killed in Chicago Lawn shootout; 1 was with 18-month-old son: police
ICE defends creation of fake university to fight visa fraud
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, blustery Tuesday
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
More TOP STORIES News