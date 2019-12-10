U.S. national team star Megan Rapinoe has been named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.
Rapinoe, FIFA Player of the Year and a two-time World Cup winner, including this year's tournament in France, was selected for dominating "the world's game, on the world's stage, under attack by a world leader."
The magazine says Rapinoe is just the fourth woman in the award's 66-year history to win the honor unaccompanied, calling it "a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases."
Her pose, arms outstretched, chin up, head tilted back slightly after scoring the World Cup-winning goal against the Netherlands, represents one of the signature sports images of 2019.
US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year'
