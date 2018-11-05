In an open letter to the gymnastics community Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said "you deserve better," and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.
The organization, even with a newly constructed board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer.
They included the botched hiring of a program coordinator and an interim CEO to replace Kerry Perry, who lasted less than a year on the job after replacing Steve Penny.
RELATED STORIES
Local gymnast abused by Nassar holds fundraiser in support of fellow survivors
First male gymnast to accuse Nassar of abuse comes forward
Naperville victim of Larry Nassar raises money for survivors of sexual abuse
The Nassar Backlash: How to protect our children
Dad who lunged at Larry Nassar to donate funds to groups that help sexual assault survivors
'Grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon' What Randall Margraves said before lunging at Larry Nassar
More women allege abuse by former USA Gymnastics and MSU doctor
Former USA Gymnastics doctor indicted on child porn charges
lyis