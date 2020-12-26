u.s. & world

Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan, 19, dead, university says

Utah running back Ty Jordan has died, the school announced Saturday.

DALLAS -- Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday.

Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. A day earlier, Jordan was named Pac-12's newcomer of the year.

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.

Jordan, a speedy 5-foot-7, 200-pound player, emerged from a crowded Utah backfield to become the focal point of the team's offense. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.

Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb, and was a highly touted recruit. He made a seamless transition to the college game, including three straight 100-yard rushing performances to close out the season.

Utah was one of nearly two dozen major college football teams to decline an opportunity to play a postseason bowl game, instead allowing players who had be
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsutahtexasathletesfootballshootingaccidental shootingu.s. & worldfamous deathcollege football
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
WATCH LIVE: Officials in Nashville give update on explosion
IN reports 3,896 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition
6 Nashville cops praised for evacuating residents moments before explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Officials in Nashville give update on explosion
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Washington Park, possibly part of Christmas spree
IL reports 5,742 cases, 156 COVID-19 deaths
Judge delays execution Indiana woman on death row
Wisconsin Chief Justice decries online attacks on colleagues
Party planner shares DIY ways to ring in 2021
Show More
Lakeview restaurant awarded $15K monthly grant to stay open
Reframe how you think of New Year's resolutions
Girl Scout, Boy Scouts vie for female recruits
Gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco
Chicago Weather: Sunny and quiet Saturday
More TOP STORIES News