SPORTS
espn

Vandersloot becomes 7th WNBA player with triple-double

CHICAGO -- Courtney Vandersloot became the seventh player to have a triple-double in WNBA history, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-best 15 assists in the Chicago Sky's 114-99 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Vandersloot set a franchise record with 10 first-half assists and tied her team mark of 14 midway through the third quarter. Ticha Penicheiro holds the league record with 16, which she accomplished twice -- in 1998 and 2002.

"It is a big deal," Vandersloot said. "This is my first ever triple-double. ... I can't rebound like that."

She's the first Sky player to accomplish the feat.

Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting to help Chicago (8-16) snap a four-game losing streak. Allie Quigley added 21 points as the Sky scored the most points in franchise history, topping 107.

Dallas center Elizabeth Cambage's consecutive games with 35-plus points came to an end after being double-teamed for much of the game. She finished with 23 points for her 13th 20-point game of the season.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21 points for Dallas (14-10), and Azura Stevens had 14 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Dallas coach Fred Williams was ejected for the second time in the last three games.

Related Video
Vandersloot's board locks up triple-double
Vandersloot's board locks up triple-double
Courtney Vandersloot grabs an offensive rebound to finish off a triple-double, only the seventh one in WNBA history.
Related Topics:
sportsespnchicago skywnbadallas wings
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Servais, Mariners living the dream as White Sox season a nightmare
LeBlanc, relievers shut down White Sox in Mariners' 3-1 win
Cardinals hope rout of Cubs launches second-half surge
Carpenter 3 HRs, 2 doubles and exits, Cards hammer Cubs 18-5
More Sports
Top Stories
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $433M jackpot
Woman, 22, from Woodstock struck by lightning at Country Thunder
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side
Operation TGIF: Feds, police raid multiple liquor stores in cross-state investigation
Duck boat sinks in Branson, 9 members of same family among 17 dead
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Show More
Inbound lanes on Eisenhower Expy. reopen after car crash, fire
Chicago State basketball player's debit card fraud claim denied
Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Cubs announce Grateful Dead night at Wrigley Field
More News