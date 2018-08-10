SPORTS
espn

Vandersloot's 20 points, 15 assists help Sky beat Sun 97-86

CHICAGO -- Courtney Vandersloot scored 20 points and handed out 15 of Chicago's WNBA record-tying 35 assists to help the Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 97-86 on Friday night.

Chicago (11-19), which tied the record set by the Minnesota Lynx last season, called a timeout with 15.5 seconds remaining and a nine-point lead to draw up a potential record-breaking play. Sun coach Curt Miller was visibly upset could be heard on the sideline calling the timeout "bush league". The teams play again on Sunday in Connecticut.

Allie Quigley added 17 points, Stefanie Dolson scored 16 and Diamond DeShields had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Rookie Gabby Williams scored 11 points and Kahleah Copper 10.

Quigley hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 opening spurt and the Sky never trailed. Copper converted a 3-point play to cap a 12-4 run that pushed the lead to 13 with three minutes left in the first quarter and back-to-back baskets by Deshields gave the Sky their biggest lead of the game at 61-41 early in the second half.

Shekinna Stricklen hit three 3s in a 57-second span, and Jonquel Jones scored 10 points, during a 24-7 spurt that trimmed Sun's deficit to 72-69 early in the fourth quarter, but Chicago scored 13 of the next 16 points to pull away for good.

Chiney Ogwumike had 18 points to lead Connecticut (17-13), which had its five-game win streak snapped.
Related Topics:
sportsespnchicago skywnbaconnecticut sun
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Palka leads off 9th with home, White Sox beat Indians 1-0
Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleads guilty to drug charges
Cubs' Lester tries again to find groove against Nationals
Heyward's single, Rizzo's walk lift Cubs over Nationals 3-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Armed men rob at least 10 people in 1 hour on North Side
Dance instructor charged with sexually assaulting 2 teens, making recording
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
In Pullman groups come together to put down guns and build a park
911 calls from Lake Shore Drive plane landing released
Bud Billiken Parade to step off Saturday
AccuWeather: Warm with a strong lake breeze on Saturday
Cancer patient regains ability to walk, raises awareness for pervasive disease
Show More
7-year-old wins dance competition after losing one leg
U.S. Pizza Museum opens in Chicago
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop ID'd
Ex-Chicago man indicted for trying to join Islamic State
Cubs' Lester tries again to find groove against Nationals
More News