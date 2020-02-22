Sports

Carl Sandburg High School basketball team manager scores points on senior night

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Most high schools have a senior night for athletes, but one in Orland Park had the entire gym jumping for joy.

At Carl Sandburg High School's senior night, basketball coaches let all the seniors on the team dress to play, including team manager Asa Zayed. And then Zayed was put in during the final minutes of the game.

Players made sure he got the ball, and scored his first points after making a shot in the last home game of the season.

The gym erupted into cheers, and team members, players and classmates rushed onto the court to celebrate, with Zayed in the middle of the melee.

Zayed has been the team's manager for all four of his years at Carl Sandburg.
