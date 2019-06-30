Chicago Comets prepare for Beep Baseball World Series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Comets Beep Baseball team is gearing up for the Beep Baseball World Series.
For these athletes it's more than just a game.
"Beep ball saved my life," said Chicago Comets Captain, Kalari Girtley-Jackson. "Without beep ball I don't know where I'd be."
Jackson has been playing beep baseball for nearly two decades.
She came to love the game after losing her sight at a young age.
"When I was six years old, I lost my vision. So I was born with full vision. I was able to see and everything, but I had a condition called hydrocephalus which caused excessive water buildup on the brain and it damaged my optic nerve," said Jackson.
Jackson works at the Chicago Lighthouse during the week but her weekends are dedicated to the Comets and the game she loves.
Jackson and her teammates each have their own reasons as to why they have a love for the game.
"I got involved in beep baseball when my oldest son John was born blind. He had optic nerve hypoplasia," said Chicago Comets Coach, JT Herzog.
So how does it work?
The pitcher and catcher are on your team and work with you.
When you hit the ball-someone holding the switcher will sound either 1st OR 3rd base!
It's a chance for the player to take off running and if you get to the base before defense gets to the ball, you score a point for your team.
Defense is sectioned in zones where two sighted spotters are allowed to call your zone number to make a play.
"It's insane. When I was a little bit younger in 2003 I would run bases from time to time and stuff. You take for granted how much you use your sight in just about everything," said Coach Herzog. "It's a community. It helps them with their self-esteem. It's way more than just a sport. You can just put it that way."
The Comets head to Tulsa Oklahoma next July 29th through August 3rd for the Beep Baseball World Series.
For more information on beep baseball visit, www.chicagocomets.org.
