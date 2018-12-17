VIDEO: Contest in Thailand puts eel catchers to the test

An annual contest in Thailand has an unusual goal: to see how many eels each participant can catch with their bare hands.The contest was part of an annual festival in Thailand that celebrates farming traditions. Eel catchers from seven countries took part, jumping into a muddy pond to go after their slippery prey.Men and women competed in separate divisions.Eel catching is no easy feat. The first-place winners in the individual division were only able to score three eels each.