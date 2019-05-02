Sports

VIDEO: Dodger fan loses fries, pizza trying to catch 2 foul balls

EMBED <>More Videos

A Dodger fan lost his french fries and pizza while trying to catch two different foul balls. He lost both meals, but gained one great souvenir.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Dodger fan lost his french fries and pizza while trying to catch two different foul balls. He lost both meals, but gained one great souvenir.

First, the fan lost his container of fries as he chased down a foul ball in San Francisco on Wednesday. He ended up getting the ball, and he held it up proudly for all to see.

Then later on, the fan had a chance at another foul ball, which was hit in his direction. This time, the fan falls backward, losing his pizza in the process. He didn't get the ball that time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants, 1-2.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco giantsbaseballfoodpizzalos angeles dodgerscalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Live Radar: More rain Thursday as flooding concerns grow in western suburbs
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Prop chicken brought to House hearing in Barr's absence
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Judge asked to recuse himself from petition to appoint special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Show More
Star Wars characters bring smiles to Advocate Children's Hospital
Cruise ship quarantined after measles case is identified
Facebook announces new 'Secret Crush' feature
Man charged with raping child at day care
Workers, City Colleges of Chicago reach deal to end strike
More TOP STORIES News