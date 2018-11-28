SPORTS

VIDEO: Teen's epic table tennis move goes viral

A 15-year-old table tennis player has pulled off a move so amazing, it made him an social media star.

Never give up! That's the theme of this incredible sports moment caught on camera.

This happened during a match at the Trondheim Table Tennis Club in Norway.

After a series of rapid fire shots from his opponent, Chris Chen dropped to the floor. The game looked like it was over, with the teen accepting defeat.

Not so fast! Chen stuck his paddle in the air, deflecting a ping pong ball from his surprised competitor.

Chen ended up losing the point to his opponent, but he gained legendary viral stardom.

Table Tennis Daily posted the killer shot on its YouTube page and named it the best shot of 2018.
