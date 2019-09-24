Sports

Vote Tuesday could determine future of horse racing at Arlington Racecourse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vote Tuesday could determine whether Arlington International Racecourse will ever host another horse race.

Regulators are voting on racing licenses for next year and to allocate 2020 racing dates. Arlington has applied for 68 live dates in 2020 for thoroughbred racing, three less than in 2019.

The Illinois Racing Board has told the owner of the Arlington track, Churchill Downs, to seek a casino license or risk losing its license. The company has been reluctant to add a casino.

Churchill Downs must now prove to the board that it's committed to racing at Arlington beyond 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarlington heightsgamblinghorses
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harvey girl, 11, shot in head on day before birthday
CTU to begin voting on strike; Bernie Sanders to appear at rally
IL reevaluates religious vaccine exemption as school measles protection fades
DePaul issues alert after 2 attacks near Loop campus
Trubisky, Bears get offense on track, beat Redskins 31-15
Man shot in South Loop parking lot
Man attempted to enter Batavia home through child's bedroom window, police say
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer and windy Tuesday
Vote 2020: How, when, where you can register to vote
ICE detains 5 at Southeast Side pizzeria, Lightfoot says
Gary city council president accused of firing gun at, kidnapping suspected car thief
More TOP STORIES News