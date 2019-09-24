Vote Tuesday could determine future of horse racing at Arlington Racecourse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vote Tuesday could determine whether Arlington International Racecourse will ever host another horse race.Regulators are voting on racing licenses for next year and to allocate 2020 racing dates. Arlington has applied for 68 live dates in 2020 for thoroughbred racing, three less than in 2019.The Illinois Racing Board has told the owner of the Arlington track, Churchill Downs, to seek a casino license or risk losing its license. The company has been reluctant to add a casino.Churchill Downs must now prove to the board that it's committed to racing at Arlington beyond 2021.