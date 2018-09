In this week's "Waddle's World," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle talk about Sunday's Chicago Bears' 16-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.Defense was the big reason for the win - the Bears' second win in a row. They are now 2-1 and No. 1 in the NFC North.The win wasn't pretty, but Tom is never going to take a win for granted.The Bears next play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon next Sunday.