Waddle's World: Chicago Bears end 4-game losing streak in 20-13 victory over Detroit Lions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday put an end to the team's four-game losing streak.The small offensive progress was just what the Bears needed after an upsetting couple of weeks for fans frustrated with the team's standing at the bottom of the division mid-season.But are the Chicago Bears back?Former Bears player Tom Waddle and ABC7's Dionne Miller aren't so sure. They talk it out during this week's Waddle's World.