Sports

Waddle's World: Chicago Bears end 4-game losing streak in 20-13 victory over Detroit Lions

By and Tom Waddle
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday put an end to the team's four-game losing streak.

The small offensive progress was just what the Bears needed after an upsetting couple of weeks for fans frustrated with the team's standing at the bottom of the division mid-season.

But are the Chicago Bears back?

Former Bears player Tom Waddle and ABC7's Dionne Miller aren't so sure. They talk it out during this week's Waddle's World.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bearsnflfootballdetroit lions
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday, up to 6 inches of snow possible
Man, 25, charged with killing uncle of teen he had sex with in Burnside home: prosecutors
3 shot in Little Village, police say
3 traveling from Chicago area aboard helicopter that hit semi in Indiana
Boy, 5, reported missing in Aurora has been located
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way I-65 crash
Show More
Military re-enactment buffs remember America's veterans
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
3 armed robbers in clown masks kick down apartment door in Jefferson Park
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
Funeral held for Little Village's beloved paleta vendor
More TOP STORIES News