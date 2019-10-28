Waddle's World: Chicago Bears fall to bottom of division after frustrating 17-16 loss to Los Angeles Chargers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a struggling offense and a schedule that only gets tougher, the Chicago Bears needed a win on Sunday.But the team lost 17-16 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers, putting the Bears at the bottom of the division in front of a frustrated fan base.That includes former Bears player Tom Waddle, who's relieved he didn't pin his world on a win.Waddle talked with ABC7's Dionne Miller about the upsetting loss during this week's Waddle's World.