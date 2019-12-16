Sports

Waddle's World: Chicago Bears fall to rival Green Bay Packers, eliminated from playoffs

By and Tom Waddle
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears fell to their rival Green Bay Packers Sunday 21-13.

The loss combined with a win by the Minnesota Vikings eliminated the Bears from the playoffs.

The Bears are now 7-7 and will close out the season with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

Tom Waddle and ABC7's Jim Rose take a look back at the rivalry loss in this week's Waddle's World.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bearsnflfootballgreen bay packers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother wounded in Gary shooting
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd
Chicago Weather: Overnight snow creates slick roads for morning commute
Home warranty problems: ABC7 I-Team helps St. Charles woman with broken furnace
Fire damages Lakeview apartments, restaurants
Man gropes, restrains girl, 16, on CTA Brown Line train: police
3 killed in Beach Park head-on crash
Show More
Ceremony to remember 2 fallen CPD officers 1 year after being killed by train
Family IDs victims in deadly West Pullman house fire as husband, wife
Woman, 23, shot while asleep inside Englewood home: police
C-3PO, Chewbacca talk 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose
More TOP STORIES News