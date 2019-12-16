Waddle's World: Chicago Bears fall to rival Green Bay Packers, eliminated from playoffs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears fell to their rival Green Bay Packers Sunday 21-13.
The loss combined with a win by the Minnesota Vikings eliminated the Bears from the playoffs.
The Bears are now 7-7 and will close out the season with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.
Tom Waddle and ABC7's Jim Rose take a look back at the rivalry loss in this week's Waddle's World.
