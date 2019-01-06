Waddle's World: Bears lose to Eagles, 16-15, ending season

In this week's "Waddle's World," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle talked about the Chicago Bears' 16-15 lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card playoff game on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.The Bears -- who were hosting their first playoff game since 2011 -- fell to the Eagles with a failed field goal attempt by Cody Parkey with just a minute left in the game.