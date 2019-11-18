Sports

Waddle's World: Chicago Bears' offense fails again in 17-7 defeat to Los Angeles Rams

By and Tom Waddle
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Awful? Gross?

ABC7's Dionne Miller and former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle struggle to capture just how upsetting the team's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was on Sunday night.

Despite seeing some small progress last week, fans were letdown by the team's offense yet again.

The Bears ran nearly two dozen more plays than the Rams, but they averaged under 4 yards.

Miller and Waddle share their frustration during this week's Waddle's World.
