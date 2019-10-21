Sports

Waddle's World: Chicago Bears' offense reaches new low in 36-25 loss to New Orleans Saints Sunday

By and Tom Waddle
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It turns out that through six games, a kicker is the least of the Chicago Bears concerns, with 85 yards of total offense and four first downs through three quarters at home.

On Sunday, the team reached a new low point against the New Orleans Saints for an offense that Bears Coach Matt Nagy believes was making progress.

But former Bears player Tom Waddle isn't buying it.

Waddle tells ABC7's Dionne Miller that he's questioning everyone in this week's Waddle's World.
