Waddle's World: Chicago Bears pull off narrow 19-14 victory over New York Giants

By and Tom Waddle
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears narrowly pulled off a 19-14 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

For the second time this season, the team's offense rolled up over 300 yards.

But in the words of former Bears player Tom Waddle, "so what?"

The Bears still had to ward off impending doom in the final seconds to beat the Giants.

Waddle and ABC7's Dionne Miller are looking for a silver lining in this week's Waddle's World.
