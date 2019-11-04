Waddle's World: Chicago Bears see 4th straight loss after 22-14 defeat to Philadelphia Eagles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If there's any ounce of solace in the Chicago Bears' fourth straight loss, it's the fact that the entire NFC North lost on Sunday.
But the Bears' 22-14 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles didn't change their standing in the bottom of the division at the season's mid-point.
The team's regression eight games in is a serious source of frustration for fans, including former Bears player Tom Waddle.
Waddle talked with ABC7's Dionne Miller about the team's disappointing performance during this week's Waddle's World.
