Waddle's World: Chicago Bears close book on Week 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just days after the Chicago Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, former Bears player Tom Waddle is still disappointed.

With a 0-1 start to the season, Waddle talks through his shock by the performance of everyone associated with an offense that couldn't find the red zone, let alone the end zone!

While it may only be the first week of the season, Waddle is in mid-season form as he tries to help you turn the page to prepping for the Denver Broncos next Sunday afternoon.
