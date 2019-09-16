Sports

Waddle's World: Late field goal brings Chicago Bears to 16-14 win against Denver Broncos

By and Tom Waddle
CHICAGO (WLS) -- After months of questions surrounding the Chicago Bears' kicking situation, the team seems to have found their man in rookie Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro rose to the occasion Sunday night, kicking a 53-yard game winner in the Mile High City and salvaging an ugly road victory the Bears absolutely needed.

Former Bears player Tom Waddle still has some concerns about the team's offense and a quarterback who isn't allowing the Bears to open the playbook.

Waddle and ABC7's Dionne Miller break down the second week of the Bears' season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bearsfootballdenver broncos
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Church remembers pregnant teen fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Body pulled from Matteson pond, police say
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Pineiro's 53-yard field goal lifts Bears past Broncos 16-14
Fire breaks out at NFL stadium moments before kickoff
Burglary scheme targeting older residents on SW Side: police
Man critical, shot multiple times in Lincoln Park
Show More
Family finds 2,200 preserved fetuses on property of deceased abortion doctor
Chicago teachers inch closer to possible strike
Woman says dad was bitten by ants 100 times in veterans' nursing home
5 injured in crash near Maggie Daley Park
Pennsylvania man kills himself by blowing up house on daughter's wedding day
More TOP STORIES News