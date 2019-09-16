Waddle's World: Late field goal brings Chicago Bears to 16-14 win against Denver Broncos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After months of questions surrounding the Chicago Bears' kicking situation, the team seems to have found their man in rookie Eddy Pineiro.Pineiro rose to the occasion Sunday night, kicking a 53-yard game winner in the Mile High City and salvaging an ugly road victory the Bears absolutely needed.Former Bears player Tom Waddle still has some concerns about the team's offense and a quarterback who isn't allowing the Bears to open the playbook.Waddle and ABC7's Dionne Miller break down the second week of the Bears' season.