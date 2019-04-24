nfl draft

Waddle's World: NFL Draft 2019 preview

By
In Wednesday's Waddle's World, ABC7 sports reporter Mark Giangreco talked with former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle about the upcoming NFL Draft this week.

Waddle and Giangreco talked about Bears general manager Ryan Pace's chances of getting a good pick. Pace will get his pick first at No. 87 overall Friday night.

The 2019 NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC7. Round 1 will air 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday; Rounds 2-3 will air at 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday; and Rounds 4-7 will air 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
