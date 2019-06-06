Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors confirm co-owner Mark Stevens shoved Raptors' Kyle Lowry

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Warriors are apologizing after a minority owner for the team pushed Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry at last night's NBA Finals game.

The investor has been identified as Mark Stevens. The Dubs say there is no place for such interaction between fans-or anyone-and players at an NBA game.

Full statement from the Golden State Warriors:
"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans -- or anyone -- and players at an NBA game. Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals. Review of this matter is ongoing."

NBA superstar Lebron James is weighing in, saying Stevens: "knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions."



Check out more stories about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalstoronto raptorsnbagolden state warriorsoracle arenau.s. & worldklay thompson
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge
Warriors' Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during Game 3
VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks smack to Drake after Game 2 win
Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA Green Line service halted due to derailment near 47th Street
Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby suing city over video leak
Springfield bishop bans Madigan, Cullerton from Springfield communions
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
Police looking for man caught on camera pretending to be a cop in DuPage Co.
911 calls released of Jussie Smollett reporting alleged attack
Show More
Jennings calls 'Jeopardy!' match-up with Holzhauer 'inevitable'
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, video released
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Study finds 30-year life expectancy gap between Streeterville and Englewood residents
Fake Facebook profile used to set up rape of California teen
More TOP STORIES News