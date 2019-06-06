Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals: Warriors investor shoved Raptors' Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, middle, gestures to fans in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Warriors are apologizing after an investor for the team pushed Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry at last night's NBA Finals game.

The investor has been identified as Mark Stevens. The Dubs say there is no place for such interaction between fans-or anyone-and players at an NBA game.

Full statement from the Golden State Warriors:
"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans -- or anyone -- and players at an NBA game. Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals. Review of this matter is ongoing."

