Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Oakland on westbound Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a three-car crash Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on westbound Highway 24 on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice; first, a car spun out and hit him, then a second car rear-ended him. Curry's Porsche was damaged. But everyone, including Curry, appears to be okay.

The CHP says weather likely played a role.

Curry is still recovering from a groin injury. He was not scheduled to play in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers today.
